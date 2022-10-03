Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter bambi bucket B-roll

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    03.10.2022

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter from 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion equipped with a bambi bucket hovers in air before it continues its fire fighting mission in the city of Daegu fighting wild fires.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 04:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843895
    VIRIN: 220310-A-TR140-782
    Filename: DOD_108998582
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: DAEGU, KR 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter bambi bucket B-roll, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Aviation UH-60M Blackhawk Helicopter

