UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter bambi bucket B-roll

UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter from 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion equipped with a bambi bucket hovers in air before it continues its fire fighting mission in the city of Daegu fighting wild fires.
|03.10.2022
|05.19.2022 04:29
|B-Roll
|843895
|220310-A-TR140-782
|DOD_108998582
|00:00:20
|DAEGU, KR
|0
|0
