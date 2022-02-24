UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter from 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade flies over a frozen river in Korea.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 04:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843894
|VIRIN:
|220224-A-TR140-401
|Filename:
|DOD_108998579
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter B-roll over river flight Korea, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
