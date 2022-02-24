Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter B-roll over river flight Korea

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    02.24.2022

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter from 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade flies over a frozen river in Korea.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 04:24
    This work, UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter B-roll over river flight Korea, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Aviation UH-60M Blackhawk Helicopter

