MRF-D 22: Marines, Australian Army and Japan Ground Self Defense Force Personnel Participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo Day 2

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, Australian Army soldiers with 6th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, 7th Brigade, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) soldiers, participate in exercise Southern Jackaroo 22 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia, May 18, 2022. Southern Jackaroo is a multilateral exercise carried out by Marines with MRF-D, the Australian Army and JGSDF soldiers, focusing on live-fire and combined arms training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)
|05.18.2022
|05.19.2022 03:10
|B-Roll
|Location:
|SHOAL WATER BAY TRAINING AREA, QLD, AU
