    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-D 22: Marines, Australian Army and Japan Ground Self Defense Force Personnel Participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo Day 2

    SHOAL WATER BAY TRAINING AREA, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    05.18.2022

    Video by Cpl. Emeline Molla 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, Australian Army soldiers with 6th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, 7th Brigade, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) soldiers, participate in exercise Southern Jackaroo 22 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia, May 18, 2022. Southern Jackaroo is a multilateral exercise carried out by Marines with MRF-D, the Australian Army and JGSDF soldiers, focusing on live-fire and combined arms training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 03:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843892
    VIRIN: 220518-M-KG021-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108998421
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: SHOAL WATER BAY TRAINING AREA, QLD, AU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 22: Marines, Australian Army and Japan Ground Self Defense Force Personnel Participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo Day 2, by Cpl Emeline Molla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    JGSDF
    ADF
    MRF-D 22
    Southern Jackaroo 22

