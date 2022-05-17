Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCOA-E Advanced Leaders Course Students Conduct Weight and Balance!

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Video by Sgt. Rydell Tomas 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kevin Gottfried, a small group leader with the United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence Noncommissioned Officer Academy - Fort Eustis, conducts weight and balance training with Advanced Leaders Course students May 17, 2022 at Fort Eustis, Virginia. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rydell Tomas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 07:05
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 843873
    VIRIN: 220517-Z-QP400-1001
    Filename: DOD_108995610
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCOA-E Advanced Leaders Course Students Conduct Weight and Balance!, by SGT Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army
    USAACE
    128th Aviation Brigade
    Fort Eustis VA
    Advanced Leader Course
    NCOAE

