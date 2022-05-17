NCOA-E Advanced Leaders Course Students Conduct Weight and Balance!

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kevin Gottfried, a small group leader with the United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence Noncommissioned Officer Academy - Fort Eustis, conducts weight and balance training with Advanced Leaders Course students May 17, 2022 at Fort Eustis, Virginia. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rydell Tomas)
