Belizean law enforcement and partner nations conducted different range tracks including non-lethal weapons training, pistol skills, and Military Operations on Urban Terrain (MOUT) tactics during the Tradewinds exercise May 13, 2022 in Hattieville, Belize. Tradewinds 2022 is a multinational exercise designed to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures; enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones; and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values; fully integrate women into defense, peace and security missions; and increase maritime domain awareness to deter illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing activities. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 20:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843866
|VIRIN:
|220513-Z-DH163-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108995517
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|HATTIEVILLE, BZ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TRADEWINDS22 Participants Train on Small Arms, Non-Lethal Weapons, and Urban Tactics, by SFC Erica Jaros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT