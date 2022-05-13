Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADEWINDS22 Participants Train on Small Arms, Non-Lethal Weapons, and Urban Tactics

    HATTIEVILLE, BELIZE

    05.13.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    Belizean law enforcement and partner nations conducted different range tracks including non-lethal weapons training, pistol skills, and Military Operations on Urban Terrain (MOUT) tactics during the Tradewinds exercise May 13, 2022 in Hattieville, Belize. Tradewinds 2022 is a multinational exercise designed to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures; enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones; and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values; fully integrate women into defense, peace and security missions; and increase maritime domain awareness to deter illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing activities. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 20:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843866
    VIRIN: 220513-Z-DH163-1001
    Filename: DOD_108995517
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: HATTIEVILLE, BZ

    This work, TRADEWINDS22 Participants Train on Small Arms, Non-Lethal Weapons, and Urban Tactics, by SFC Erica Jaros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    non-lethal weapons
    urban warfare
    pistol
    TRADEWINDS
    #TRADEWINDS22
    TW22

