Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRADEWINDS22 Participants Training on Land, Sea, and Air

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELIZE

    05.18.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    The TRADEWINDS 2022 exercise brings together 23 partner nations to conduct joint, combined, and interagency training focused on increasing regional cooperation in complex multinational security operations in the Caribbean region. Training tracks were designed enhance participant’s ability to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures; enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones; and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values; fully integrate women into defense, peace and security missions; and increase maritime domain awareness to deter illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing activities. (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros. Video and photos contributed by SFC Jaros, SSG Andrew Dickson, SGT Kevin Valentine, PO1 Daniel Lanari, PO1 Paul Cox, SPC Emiliano Alcorta, PO3 Ryan Noel, and Canadian Forces MCpl Matthew Tower, Cpl Hugo Montpetit, Cpl Alevtina Ostanin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 19:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 843863
    VIRIN: 220518-Z-DH163-1001
    Filename: DOD_108994690
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BZ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 10
    High-Res. Downloads: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADEWINDS22 Participants Training on Land, Sea, and Air, by SFC Erica Jaros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    multi-national exercise
    TRADEWINDS
    #TRADEWINDS22
    TW22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT