TRADEWINDS22 Participants Training on Land, Sea, and Air

The TRADEWINDS 2022 exercise brings together 23 partner nations to conduct joint, combined, and interagency training focused on increasing regional cooperation in complex multinational security operations in the Caribbean region. Training tracks were designed enhance participant’s ability to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures; enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones; and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values; fully integrate women into defense, peace and security missions; and increase maritime domain awareness to deter illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing activities. (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros. Video and photos contributed by SFC Jaros, SSG Andrew Dickson, SGT Kevin Valentine, PO1 Daniel Lanari, PO1 Paul Cox, SPC Emiliano Alcorta, PO3 Ryan Noel, and Canadian Forces MCpl Matthew Tower, Cpl Hugo Montpetit, Cpl Alevtina Ostanin)