    Senate Committee Hears Testimony on Budget for Missile Defense

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    The Senate Armed Services subcommittee on Strategic Forces hears testimony from DOD officials regarding missile defense strategy, policies and programs in review of the Defense Authorization Request for fiscal year 2023 and the Future Years Defense Program.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 00:17
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:06:37
    Location: DC, US

