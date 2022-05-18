Senate Committee Hears Testimony on Budget for Missile Defense

The Senate Armed Services subcommittee on Strategic Forces hears testimony from DOD officials regarding missile defense strategy, policies and programs in review of the Defense Authorization Request for fiscal year 2023 and the Future Years Defense Program.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 00:17
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|843849
|Filename:
|DOD_108992745
|Length:
|01:06:37
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
