    Exercise Global Dexterity 2022 overview

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    For two weeks, the United States Air Force at the 15th Wing, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, and the Hawaii Air National Guard conducted multiple bi-lateral training missions around the islands of Hawaii alongside our Indo-Pacific partners, the Royal Australian Air Force.

    This exercise provided relevant and real world training opportunities for our Airmen and allies to strengthen our partnership and ability to operate together seamlessly throughout the Indo-Pacific.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 17:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 843840
    VIRIN: 220513-F-GM429-800
    Filename: DOD_108992630
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

