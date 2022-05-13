Exercise Global Dexterity 2022 overview

For two weeks, the United States Air Force at the 15th Wing, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, and the Hawaii Air National Guard conducted multiple bi-lateral training missions around the islands of Hawaii alongside our Indo-Pacific partners, the Royal Australian Air Force.
This exercise provided relevant and real world training opportunities for our Airmen and allies to strengthen our partnership and ability to operate together seamlessly throughout the Indo-Pacific.
