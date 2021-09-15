United States Coast Guard Cutter Munro enters the Port of Singapore

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



United States Coast Guard Cutter Munro moors up in the port of Singapore September 16, 2021. The United States Coast Guard is proud to operate with our Pacific counterparts, and together we are dedicated to enhancing capabilities, strengthening maritime governance and security, while promoting a rules-based international order. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aidan Cooney)