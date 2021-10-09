Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States Coast Guard Cutter Munro conducts at sea exercise with the Royal Australian Navy

    09.10.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aidan Cooney 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    United States Coast Guard Cutter Munro conducts at sea exercise with the Royal Australian Navy in the South China Sea September 11, 2021. The United States Coast Guard is proud to operate with our Pacific counterparts, and together we are dedicated to enhancing capabilities, strengthening maritime governance and security, while promoting a rules-based international order. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aidan Cooney)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 15:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 843814
    VIRIN: 210911-G-SL960-003
    Filename: DOD_108987786
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: US

