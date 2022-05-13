Dover Air Force Base observed Police Week 2022 with several events including a 24 hour ruck march, Defender Challenge athletic competition and a retreat ceremony. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 14:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|843803
|VIRIN:
|220517-F-UO935-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108987612
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover AFB Police Week 2022, by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
