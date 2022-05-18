Highlight video of the First Army best warrior competition held May 10-13, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The winner of the competition will represent First Army at the U.S. Army Forces Command best warrior competition. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 13:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|843800
|VIRIN:
|220518-A-FK859-249
|Filename:
|DOD_108987272
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, First Army BWC Highlight Video, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT