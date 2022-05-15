Wings Over Solano Time Lapse

Attendees of the Wings Over Solano open house and air show appear in a time lapse at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 15, 2022. The event provided an opportunity for the local community to interact directly with the base and its Airmen, including spectating military and civilian aviation performances. (U.S. Air Force video by Lan Kim)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 15:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843797
|VIRIN:
|220515-F-SK304-1300
|Filename:
|DOD_108987132
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
