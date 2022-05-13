C-130H being moved to its final destination on a pad at the Col. John Moriarty Air Park at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 11:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843756
|VIRIN:
|220513-F-UV276-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_108986730
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|NIAGARA FALLS AIR RESERVE STATION, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, C-130 Static Display, by SSgt Tiffany Emery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT