Adapt or Die: The Deliberate Integration of Findings from the Scholarship of Teaching & Learning into Marine Corps Training and Education Contexts
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 10:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|843748
|VIRIN:
|220413-O-RH006-483
|Filename:
|DOD_108986651
|Length:
|01:08:22
|Location:
|MAXWELL AFB, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Adapt or Die: The Deliberate Integration of Findings from the Scholarship of Teaching & Learning into Marine Corps Training and Education Contexts, by Ramona Henson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT