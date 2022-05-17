video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Welcome to Joint Base San Antonio. JBSA is a United States military facility located in San Antonio, Texas, USA. JBSA falls under the jurisdiction of the United States Air Force 502d Air Base Wing, Air Education and Training Command (AETC). It is a joint service organization consisting of Fort Sam Houston, Lackland Air Force Base and Randolph Air Force Base.



(Video by Brian Rhodes, additional editing by Tenelle Marshall)