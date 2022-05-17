Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RANDOLPH , AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tenelle Marshall 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Welcome to Joint Base San Antonio. JBSA is a United States military facility located in San Antonio, Texas, USA. JBSA falls under the jurisdiction of the United States Air Force 502d Air Base Wing, Air Education and Training Command (AETC). It is a joint service organization consisting of Fort Sam Houston, Lackland Air Force Base and Randolph Air Force Base.

    (Video by Brian Rhodes, additional editing by Tenelle Marshall)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 10:13
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 843745
    VIRIN: 220517-F-RX305-1001
    Filename: DOD_108986641
    Length: 00:06:01
    Location: RANDOLPH , AFB, TX, US

