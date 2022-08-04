Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35C Catapult Testing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Video by Kyra Helwick and Dane Wiedmann

    F-35 Lightning II Pax River ITF   

    Testers at the Patuxent River F-35 Integrated Test Force perform ground based catapults with external GBU-38/54.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 09:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 843739
    VIRIN: 220408-O-PF253-459
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_108985630
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35C Catapult Testing, by Kyra Helwick and Dane Wiedmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Catapult
    F-35
    F-35C

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT