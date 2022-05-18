Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Finland and Sweden submit applications to join NATO (BROLL)

    BELGIUM

    05.18.2022

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg receives official letters of application from the ambassador of Finland accredited to NATO, Mr. Klaus Korhonen, and from the ambassador of Sweden accredited to NATO, Mr. Axel Wernhoff, at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on 18 May 2022.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 06:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843718
    VIRIN: 220518-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108982809
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: BE

    NATO

