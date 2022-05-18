Finland and Sweden submit applications to join NATO (BROLL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg receives official letters of application from the ambassador of Finland accredited to NATO, Mr. Klaus Korhonen, and from the ambassador of Sweden accredited to NATO, Mr. Axel Wernhoff, at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on 18 May 2022.