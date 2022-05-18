Finland and Sweden submit applications to join NATO (BROLL)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg receives official letters of application from the ambassador of Finland accredited to NATO, Mr. Klaus Korhonen, and from the ambassador of Sweden accredited to NATO, Mr. Axel Wernhoff, at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on 18 May 2022.
