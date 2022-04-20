Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    728th AMS New PAX Terminal Feature

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    04.20.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    AFN Incirlik

    Lt. Col. Jared Thompson, 728th Air Mobility Squadron commander, gives a tour of the new and improved departure terminal at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 20, 2022. Thompson gave an entertaining walkthrough of the new facility to commemorate the years of hard work the 728th AMS did to renovate the terminal. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 06:18
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    Incirlik Air Base
    New Facility
    728th AMS
    Lt. Col. Thompson
    AFN-Incirlik
    728th Air Mobility Squadron - Air Mobility Command

