Lt. Col. Jared Thompson, 728th Air Mobility Squadron commander, gives a tour of the new and improved departure terminal at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 20, 2022. Thompson gave an entertaining walkthrough of the new facility to commemorate the years of hard work the 728th AMS did to renovate the terminal. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 06:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|843716
|VIRIN:
|220420-F-YT646-8002
|Filename:
|DOD_108982792
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 728th AMS New PAX Terminal Feature, by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
