U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct heavy drop operation from a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft onto Frida Drop Zone in Pordenone, Italy on May 17, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 05:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843713
|VIRIN:
|220517-A-DO858-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108982749
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Heavy Drop (B-ROLL), by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
