    LRMC CNS fuels progression in Military Medicine

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    05.18.2022

    Video by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    LRMC Clinical Nurse Specialist, U.S. Army Maj. Rebeccah Dindinger, discusses the importance of research and evidence-based practice and why she is passionate about sharing her knowledge and educating others.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 05:43
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
