LRMC Clinical Nurse Specialist, U.S. Army Maj. Rebeccah Dindinger, discusses the importance of research and evidence-based practice and why she is passionate about sharing her knowledge and educating others.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 05:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|843712
|VIRIN:
|220518-A-EK666-619
|Filename:
|DOD_108982701
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|LILBURN, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LRMC CNS fuels progression in Military Medicine, by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT