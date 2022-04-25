ask mehmet

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Mehmet BirBiri, 39th Air Base Wing’s host nation advisor, shares a story about Hodja at Incirlik Air Base, April 25, 2022. Mehmet reminisces about the changes throughout his career on Incirlik and how it used to be 40 years ago. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)