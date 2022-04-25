Mehmet BirBiri, 39th Air Base Wing’s host nation advisor, shares a story about Hodja at Incirlik Air Base, April 25, 2022. Mehmet reminisces about the changes throughout his career on Incirlik and how it used to be 40 years ago. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 03:48
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|843705
|VIRIN:
|220425-F-DJ826-759
|Filename:
|DOD_108982644
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ask Mehmet, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
