Diamond Dialogue: A Close call

Master Sgt. David Close, 39th Force Support Squadron first sergeant, talks about his experiences with alcohol as an Airman and now as a first sergeant at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 20, 2022. Close mentioned resources for Airmen, including the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment program. ADAPT is a program used to not only help Airmen when an alcohol-related incident occurs, but to also provide tools to curb habits before they start. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)
|04.20.2022
|05.18.2022 02:52
|Interviews
|843704
|220420-F-DJ826-428
|DOD_108982632
|00:01:33
|1, TR
|0
|0
