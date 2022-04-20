Diamond Dialogue: A Close call

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Master Sgt. David Close, 39th Force Support Squadron first sergeant, talks about his experiences with alcohol as an Airman and now as a first sergeant at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 20, 2022. Close mentioned resources for Airmen, including the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment program. ADAPT is a program used to not only help Airmen when an alcohol-related incident occurs, but to also provide tools to curb habits before they start. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)