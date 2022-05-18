Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Zama Pulse May - June edition

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.18.2022

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates, and features on Japanese culture—with a brand new look!
    This month's news headlines:
    - Expert Soldier Badge Competition in Japan
    - Easter Egg Hunt
    - National Prayer Breakfast
    - BOSS Soldiers Clean Up Local Park
    - Zama Middle High School Report
    - Cultural Exchange With Japanese Elementary
    Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 03:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 843700
    VIRIN: 220518-A-MS361-867
    Filename: DOD_108982615
    Length: 00:06:53
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    This work, Zama Pulse May - June edition, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

