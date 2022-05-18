Zama Pulse May - June edition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates, and features on Japanese culture—with a brand new look!

This month's news headlines:

- Expert Soldier Badge Competition in Japan

- Easter Egg Hunt

- National Prayer Breakfast

- BOSS Soldiers Clean Up Local Park

- Zama Middle High School Report

- Cultural Exchange With Japanese Elementary

Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!