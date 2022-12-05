Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) arrived in Hawaii for a port visit and to pick personnel during Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shamira Purifoy)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 02:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843699
|VIRIN:
|220512-N-YL073-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108982584
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USNS Mercy Arrives in Hawaii for Port Visit, by PO1 Shamira Purifoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT