    USNS Mercy Arrives in Hawaii for Port Visit

    05.12.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Shamira Purifoy 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) arrived in Hawaii for a port visit and to pick personnel during Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shamira Purifoy)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 02:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843699
    VIRIN: 220512-N-YL073-1001
    Filename: DOD_108982584
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Mercy Arrives in Hawaii for Port Visit, by PO1 Shamira Purifoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Partnership
    Partnership
    USNS Mercy
    PP22
    Pacific Partnership 2022

