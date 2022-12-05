3d Battalion, 2d Marines Live Fire Range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/843692" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 2d Marines, conduct a live fire range at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 12, 2022. The training integrated raiding and demolition tactics to enhance the unit’s ability to breach obstructions and perform combat operations in an urban environment. 3/2 is deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Mario A. Ramirez)