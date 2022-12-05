3d Battalion, 2d Marines Live Fire Range

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 2d Marines, conduct a live fire range at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 12, 2022. The training integrated raiding and demolition tactics to enhance the unit’s ability to breach obstructions and perform combat operations in an urban environment. 3/2 is deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Mario A. Ramirez)
|05.12.2022
|05.18.2022 04:03
|B-Roll
|843692
|220512-M-UH307-001
|DOD_108982535
|00:04:53
|OKINAWA, JP
|1
|1
