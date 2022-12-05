Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Battalion, 2d Marines Live Fire Range

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.12.2022

    Video by Sgt. Mario Ramirez 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 2d Marines, conduct a live fire range at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 12, 2022. The training integrated raiding and demolition tactics to enhance the unit’s ability to breach obstructions and perform combat operations in an urban environment. 3/2 is deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Mario A. Ramirez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 04:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843692
    VIRIN: 220512-M-UH307-001
    Filename: DOD_108982535
    Length: 00:04:53
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Battalion, 2d Marines Live Fire Range, by Sgt Mario Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Range
    USMC
    Live Fire
    Marines
    Training

