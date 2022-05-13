220518-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 18, 2022) - Yoko-pon discusses his roles and responsibilities as the mascot of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 21:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|843677
|VIRIN:
|220518-N-CU072-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108982376
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Spotlight - Yoko-Pon, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
