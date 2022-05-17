House Committee Hears Testimony on FY23 Nuke, Atomic Defense Budget

The House Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces hears testimony from Defense Department and Department of Energy leaders on the fiscal year 2023 budget request for U.S. nuclear weapon and warhead modernization and sustainment plans. Witnesses include Jill M. Hruby, undersecretary for nuclear security at the Department of Energy; Deborah G. Rosenblum, assistant secretary of defense for nuclear, chemical and biological defense programs; John F. Plumb, assistant secretary of defense for space policy; Navy Vice Adm. Johnny R. Wolfe Jr., director of Navy Strategic Systems Programs; Air Force Lt. Gen. James C. Dawkins, deputy chief of staff of Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration.
