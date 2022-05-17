Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    House Committee Hears Testimony on FY23 Nuke, Atomic Defense Budget

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    The House Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces hears testimony from Defense Department and Department of Energy leaders on the fiscal year 2023 budget request for U.S. nuclear weapon and warhead modernization and sustainment plans. Witnesses include Jill M. Hruby, undersecretary for nuclear security at the Department of Energy; Deborah G. Rosenblum, assistant secretary of defense for nuclear, chemical and biological defense programs; John F. Plumb, assistant secretary of defense for space policy; Navy Vice Adm. Johnny R. Wolfe Jr., director of Navy Strategic Systems Programs; Air Force Lt. Gen. James C. Dawkins, deputy chief of staff of Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 18:16
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 843649
    Filename: DOD_108982089
    Length: 00:43:07
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
