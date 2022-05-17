Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Arlington, 22nd MEU conduct joint training raid with Hellenic Armed Forces

    SKYROS ISLAND, SKYROS ISLAND, GREECE

    05.17.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    220517-N-PC065-2001
    SKYROS ISLAND, Greece (May, 17, 2022) – The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) and U.S. Marine Corps 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct a joint training raid with Hellenic Armed Forces on Skyros Island, Greece, May 16-17, 2022. Arlington, with embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, is participating in exercise Alexander the Great 2022 under the command and control of Task Force 61/2. Alexander the Great 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Greece, and Allied nations, enhancing strategic defense and partnership while promoting security and stability in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 16:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843623
    VIRIN: 220517-N-PC065-2001
    Filename: DOD_108981654
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: SKYROS ISLAND, SKYROS ISLAND, GR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Arlington, 22nd MEU conduct joint training raid with Hellenic Armed Forces, by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    USN
    LPD 24
    22dMEU
    Alexander the Great 2022
    ATG22

