USS Arlington, 22nd MEU conduct joint training raid with Hellenic Armed Forces

220517-N-PC065-2001
SKYROS ISLAND, Greece (May, 17, 2022) – The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) and U.S. Marine Corps 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct a joint training raid with Hellenic Armed Forces on Skyros Island, Greece, May 16-17, 2022. Arlington, with embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, is participating in exercise Alexander the Great 2022 under the command and control of Task Force 61/2. Alexander the Great 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Greece, and Allied nations, enhancing strategic defense and partnership while promoting security and stability in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 16:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843623
|VIRIN:
|220517-N-PC065-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108981654
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|SKYROS ISLAND, SKYROS ISLAND, GR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
