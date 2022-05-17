BG Tony McQueen, Commanding General of MRDC and Fort Detrick, announces the 2022 Spring Research Festival award winners.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 13:19
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|843596
|VIRIN:
|220517-O-YX353-516
|Filename:
|DOD_108981204
|Length:
|00:05:09
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
