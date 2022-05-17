Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Spring Research Festival Award Winners

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Video by Erin Bolling 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    BG Tony McQueen, Commanding General of MRDC and Fort Detrick, announces the 2022 Spring Research Festival award winners.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 13:19
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 843596
    VIRIN: 220517-O-YX353-516
    Filename: DOD_108981204
    Length: 00:05:09
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 2022 Spring Research Festival Award Winners, by Erin Bolling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFC
    USAMRDC
    MRDC
    Spring Research Festival
    SRF22

