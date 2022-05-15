Memorial Service For SFC Robert Belue

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of the 1st Squadron, 98th Cavalry, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi National Guard, pay respects during a memorial service for Master Sgt. Robert Belue at Fulton Readiness Center in Fulton, Mississippi, May 15, 2022. Belue passed away during training at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, Aug. 26, 2021, and was posthumously promoted to Master Sergeant. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cdt. Jarvis Mace)