    Memorial Service For SFC Robert Belue

    FULTON, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2022

    Video by Officer Candidate Jarvis Mace 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 1st Squadron, 98th Cavalry, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi National Guard, pay respects during a memorial service for Master Sgt. Robert Belue at Fulton Readiness Center in Fulton, Mississippi, May 15, 2022. Belue passed away during training at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, Aug. 26, 2021, and was posthumously promoted to Master Sergeant. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cdt. Jarvis Mace)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 14:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 843594
    VIRIN: 220515-A-WV749-664
    Filename: DOD_108981186
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: FULTON, MS, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Memorial Service For SFC Robert Belue, by Officer Candidate Jarvis Mace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial
    MSNG

