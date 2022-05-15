Soldiers of the 1st Squadron, 98th Cavalry, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi National Guard, pay respects during a memorial service for Master Sgt. Robert Belue at Fulton Readiness Center in Fulton, Mississippi, May 15, 2022. Belue passed away during training at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, Aug. 26, 2021, and was posthumously promoted to Master Sergeant. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cdt. Jarvis Mace)
|05.15.2022
|05.17.2022 14:37
|Package
|843594
|220515-A-WV749-664
|DOD_108981186
|00:01:10
|FULTON, MS, US
|1
|1
This work, Memorial Service For SFC Robert Belue, by Officer Candidate Jarvis Mace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
