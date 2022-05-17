Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Reserve BEST SQUAD COMPETITION 12-MILE RUCK MARCH

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Video by Spc. David CamposContreras, Pvt. Joseph Honce, Spc. Elliott Page and Spc. William Riley

    Exercise News Day

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers showcase their physical readiness and mental fortitude during a 12-mile tactical march, carrying 35lbs in their rucks as part of the U.S. Army Reserve Command Best Squad Competition. Approximately 40 Soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, to compete in the 2022 U.S. Best Warrior Best Squad Competition from May 14-21, 2022. The 2022 BWBSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “NCO of the Year”, “Soldier of the Year” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 11:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843557
    VIRIN: 220517-A-TF742-525
    Filename: DOD_108980868
    Length: 00:05:15
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve BEST SQUAD COMPETITION 12-MILE RUCK MARCH, by SPC David CamposContreras, PV1 Joseph Honce, SPC Elliott Page and SPC William Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WARRIOR
    FORT MCCOY
    12-MILE RUCK MARCH
    ARBSC
    2022 ARMY RESERVE BEST SQUAD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT