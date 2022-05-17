U.S. Army Reserve BEST SQUAD COMPETITION 12-MILE RUCK MARCH

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers showcase their physical readiness and mental fortitude during a 12-mile tactical march, carrying 35lbs in their rucks as part of the U.S. Army Reserve Command Best Squad Competition. Approximately 40 Soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, to compete in the 2022 U.S. Best Warrior Best Squad Competition from May 14-21, 2022. The 2022 BWBSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “NCO of the Year”, “Soldier of the Year” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue.
|05.17.2022
|05.17.2022 11:02
|B-Roll
|843557
|220517-A-TF742-525
|DOD_108980868
|00:05:15
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|1
|1
