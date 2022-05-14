video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Short-sequence video showing U.S. Air Force firefighters from the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Group respond to a simulated fuel spill during Exercise Grand Shield 22-4 on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, May 17, 2022. The exercise tested the response of all airmen from the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)