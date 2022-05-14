Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Grand Shield 22-4

    QATAR

    05.14.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Short-sequence video showing U.S. Air Force firefighters from the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Group respond to a simulated fuel spill during Exercise Grand Shield 22-4 on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, May 17, 2022. The exercise tested the response of all airmen from the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 10:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 843540
    VIRIN: 220514-Z-LB784-0100
    Filename: DOD_108980789
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: QA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Grand Shield 22-4, by A1C Constantine Bambakidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #AirForce #ReadyAF #379 #FirstResponders #AFCENT

