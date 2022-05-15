220515-N-NO146-1001 GULF OF OMAN (May 15, 2022) Footage taken aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92) depicting bags of illegal narcotics thrown overboard from a stateless fishing vessel prior to an interdiction in the Gulf of Oman, May 15. (Courtesy asset)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 09:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|843532
|VIRIN:
|220515-N-NO146-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108980706
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GULF OF OMAN
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Navy in Middle East Seizes $39 Million in Drugs, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Navy in Middle East Seizes $39 Million in Drugs
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT