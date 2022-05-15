Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy in Middle East Seizes $39 Million in Drugs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GULF OF OMAN

    05.15.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220515-N-NO146-1001 GULF OF OMAN (May 15, 2022) Footage taken aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92) depicting bags of illegal narcotics thrown overboard from a stateless fishing vessel prior to an interdiction in the Gulf of Oman, May 15. (Courtesy asset)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 09:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 843532
    VIRIN: 220515-N-NO146-1001
    Filename: DOD_108980706
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GULF OF OMAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy in Middle East Seizes $39 Million in Drugs, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Navy in Middle East Seizes $39 Million in Drugs

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Gulf of Oman
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Seizure
    Combined Maritime Forces
    Drug Interdiction

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT