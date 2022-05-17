Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What AMCOM Can Do For You — Episode 2: Global Combat Support System-Army

    05.17.2022

    Video by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    In this episode, AMCOM Commander Maj. Gen. Todd Royar and AMCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Bradford Smith talk with Michael Underwood from Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems. PEO EIS supports and fields Army and Department of Defense communications, logistics, medical, finance, personnel, training and procurement systems for every domain, branch, unit and Soldier in the Army.

    Royar, Smith and Underwood discuss Global Combat Support System-Army — one program consisting of two components that meet the Soldier’s need for responsive support at the right place and time, and improve the commander’s situational awareness with accurate and responsive information.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 09:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 843531
    VIRIN: 220517-O-CT301-727
    Filename: DOD_108980699
    Length: 00:21:15
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, What AMCOM Can Do For You — Episode 2: Global Combat Support System-Army, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Podcast
    Aviation
    GCSS-Army
    AMCOM
    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command
    Warfighter Army Enterprise

