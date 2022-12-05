Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: Modern Day Marine

    UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kenny Nunez Bigay  

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Marines attend the 42nd annual Modern Day Marine expo from May 10th to the 12th in Washington D.C. The event exhibited some of the latest developments in warfighting technology. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenny Nunez)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 09:22
    Location: US

    This work, Marine Minute: Modern Day Marine, by LCpl Kenny Nunez Bigay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

