Marines attend the 42nd annual Modern Day Marine expo from May 10th to the 12th in Washington D.C. The event exhibited some of the latest developments in warfighting technology. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenny Nunez)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 09:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|843527
|VIRIN:
|220513-M-WW557-0005
|Filename:
|DOD_108980664
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Marine Minute: Modern Day Marine, by LCpl Kenny Nunez Bigay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
