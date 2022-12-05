2022 Valor Memorial and Wreath Laying Ceremony Photo / Music Video Montage

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/843525" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An unprecedented year. An unprecedented number of losses. An unprecedented amount of grief. This year’s Valor Memorial and Wreath Laying Ceremony at U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., May 12, was an occasion to remember the fallen and share compassion with their loved ones. Thirty-seven CBP employees died in the line of duty during 2021 – the most in one year in the history of the agency and its legacy agencies – and the ceremony looked to recognize not only their ultimate sacrifices, but the sacrifices of the families, friends and colleagues the 37 left behind.