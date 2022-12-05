Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Valor Memorial and Wreath Laying Ceremony Photo / Music Video Montage

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    An unprecedented year. An unprecedented number of losses. An unprecedented amount of grief. This year’s Valor Memorial and Wreath Laying Ceremony at U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., May 12, was an occasion to remember the fallen and share compassion with their loved ones. Thirty-seven CBP employees died in the line of duty during 2021 – the most in one year in the history of the agency and its legacy agencies – and the ceremony looked to recognize not only their ultimate sacrifices, but the sacrifices of the families, friends and colleagues the 37 left behind.

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 08:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    TAGS

    Wreath Laying Ceremony
    CBP
    Valor Memorial

