34th Annual Candlelight Vigil: Photo Music Video Montage

The 34th Annual Candlelight Vigil on May 13 paid tribute to the 619 officers nationwide killed in the line of duty whose names were added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in the nation’s capital.
The candles of thousands of attendees lit up the National Mall in Washington for the 34th Annual Candlelight Vigil on May 13, one of the most moving ceremonies for fallen law enforcement officers during National Police Week. The vigil paid tribute to the 619 officers killed in the line of duty across the nation whose names were added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. The names of 32 law enforcement officers were from U.S. Customs and Border Protection; the agency lost an additional five non-law enforcement members in 2021.
