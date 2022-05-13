Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    34th Annual Candlelight Vigil: Photo Music Video Montage

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    The 34th Annual Candlelight Vigil on May 13 paid tribute to the 619 officers nationwide killed in the line of duty whose names were added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in the nation’s capital.

    The candles of thousands of attendees lit up the National Mall in Washington for the 34th Annual Candlelight Vigil on May 13, one of the most moving ceremonies for fallen law enforcement officers during National Police Week. The vigil paid tribute to the 619 officers killed in the line of duty across the nation whose names were added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. The names of 32 law enforcement officers were from U.S. Customs and Border Protection; the agency lost an additional five non-law enforcement members in 2021.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 08:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 843524
    VIRIN: 220513-H-D0456-001
    Filename: DOD_108980595
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Candlelight Vigil
    National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial
    CBP

