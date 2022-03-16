Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Million Meters Swam (Interview 1080p)

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    03.16.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Thompson, Third Air Force staff judge advocate, completed his year-long goal of swimming a million meters in 2021 at the Ramstein Aquatic Center on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. With this goal completed, Thompson plans to do a 12.5-mile swim in the summer off the Florida Keys and, eventually, swim the 20.5-mile English Channel. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 08:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 843519
    VIRIN: 220316-F-IP635-1001
    Filename: DOD_108980564
    Length: 00:07:01
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Million Meters Swam (Interview 1080p), by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Interview
    Judge Advocate
    Swimming
    Resiliency
    JA
    Third Air Force

