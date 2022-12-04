3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion culminated its field training exercise by conducting a multi-ship flight back to Camp Humphreys from the field. Pictured are UH-60M Blackhawk helicopters taking off from their field expedient take off and landing zone.
|04.12.2022
|05.17.2022 06:31
|B-Roll
|843514
|220412-A-TR140-222
|DOD_108980483
|00:00:31
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|0
|0
This work, Blackhawk Multi-Ship Takeoff 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
