Blackhawk Multi-Ship Landing 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion

The most dangerous thing a pilot does is land a helicopter. Multiply that by having multiple helicopters landing together and it is a complex and dangerous maneuver. The pilots from 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion (3-2 GSAB), culminated their week field training exercise by safely landing five UH-60M Blackhawk helicopters together on the tarmac at Camp Humphreys.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 06:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843512
|VIRIN:
|220412-A-TR140-083
|Filename:
|DOD_108980475
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
