Blackhawk Multi-Ship Landing 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/843512" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The most dangerous thing a pilot does is land a helicopter. Multiply that by having multiple helicopters landing together and it is a complex and dangerous maneuver. The pilots from 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion (3-2 GSAB), culminated their week field training exercise by safely landing five UH-60M Blackhawk helicopters together on the tarmac at Camp Humphreys.