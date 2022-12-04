Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blackhawk Multi-Ship Landing 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.12.2022

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    The most dangerous thing a pilot does is land a helicopter. Multiply that by having multiple helicopters landing together and it is a complex and dangerous maneuver. The pilots from 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion (3-2 GSAB), culminated their week field training exercise by safely landing five UH-60M Blackhawk helicopters together on the tarmac at Camp Humphreys.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 06:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843512
    VIRIN: 220412-A-TR140-083
    Filename: DOD_108980475
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blackhawk Multi-Ship Landing 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Aviation Blackhawk UH-60M

