Get Ready for Fleet Week Japan's U.S. Navy Sea Legs Challenge 2022

220516-N-ON904-1002 YOKOSUKA - (May 16, 2022) Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan, Navy Region Japan, introduces the second annual US Navy Sea Legs Challenge for Fleet Week Japan, May 16. The fitness challenge is a week-long virtual experience for climbing, walking, or running the lengths and heights of historically significant places in the United States and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley M.C. Estrella)/Released