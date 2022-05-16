Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RADM Lahti and VADM Inui Kickoff Fleet Week Japan 2022

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.16.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley Estrella 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    220516-N-ON904-1001 YOKOSUKA - (May 16, 2022) Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan, Navy Region Japan, Commandant, Yokosuka District, Vice Adm. Yoshihisa Inui, Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force, introduce the second annual US Navy Sea Legs Challenge for Fleet Week Japan May 16. The fitness challenge is a week-long virtual experience for climbing, walking, or running the lengths and heights of historically significant places in the United States and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley M.C. Estrella)/Released

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 02:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 843502
    VIRIN: 220516-N-ON904-1001
    Filename: DOD_108980252
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RADM Lahti and VADM Inui Kickoff Fleet Week Japan 2022, by PO2 Ashley Estrella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

