BELIZE CITY, Belize (May 10, 2022) Staff Sgt. Nicholas Endres of Joint Task Force-Bravo, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment (1-228 AVN) out of Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras watches for obstructions out of a CH-47 Chinook on a reconnaissance mission over various Belize National Reserves in Belize City, Belize for Exercise Tradewinds, May 10, 2022. Tradewinds 2022 is a multinational exercise designed to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures (SOPs); enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones (EEZ); and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values. (U.S. Navy video
by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Paul Cox/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 23:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843491
|VIRIN:
|220510-N-OS043-3001
|PIN:
|3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108980113
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|BELIZE CITY, BZ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CH-47 Belize Coast Line B-ROLL, by PO1 Paul Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
