2022 Eighth Army Best Warrior and Squad Winners

The results are in! Check out who came out on top at the 2022 Eighth Army Best Warrior and Squad Competition! Congratulations to the winners:
SOLDIER CATEGORY
Pfc. Nolan Murray, 1st Signal Brigade
NCO CATEGORY
Staff Sgt. Calvin Miller, 2nd Infantry Division
KATUSA CATEGORY
Pfc. Young Hyun Kang, Eighth Army Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion
OFFICER CATEGORY
2nd Lt. Thomas Schwind, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
WARRANT OFFICER CATEGORY
Warrant Officer Jacob Regan, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade
BEST SQUAD COMPETITION WINNERS
35th Air Defense Artillery:
Staff Sgt. Thomas Doctor
Sgt. Marcus McCormick
Pfc. Tyler Champion
Pfc. Isaac Ellis
Pfc. Krystian Martinez
(U.S. Army video produced by 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
Date Taken:
05.16.2022
Date Posted:
05.16.2022 22:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|843489
|VIRIN:
|220517-A-ZZ999-0008
|Filename:
|DOD_108980091
|Length:
|00:00:52
Location:
PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
