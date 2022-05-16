2022 Eighth Army Best Warrior and Squad Winners

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The results are in! Check out who came out on top at the 2022 Eighth Army Best Warrior and Squad Competition! Congratulations to the winners:



SOLDIER CATEGORY

Pfc. Nolan Murray, 1st Signal Brigade



NCO CATEGORY

Staff Sgt. Calvin Miller, 2nd Infantry Division



KATUSA CATEGORY

Pfc. Young Hyun Kang, Eighth Army Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion



OFFICER CATEGORY

2nd Lt. Thomas Schwind, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade



WARRANT OFFICER CATEGORY

Warrant Officer Jacob Regan, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade



BEST SQUAD COMPETITION WINNERS

35th Air Defense Artillery:

Staff Sgt. Thomas Doctor

Sgt. Marcus McCormick

Pfc. Tyler Champion

Pfc. Isaac Ellis

Pfc. Krystian Martinez



(U.S. Army video produced by 20th Public Affairs Detachment)