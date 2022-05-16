Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Eighth Army Best Warrior and Squad Winners

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.16.2022

    Courtesy Video

    8th Army

    The results are in! Check out who came out on top at the 2022 Eighth Army Best Warrior and Squad Competition! Congratulations to the winners:

    SOLDIER CATEGORY
    Pfc. Nolan Murray, 1st Signal Brigade

    NCO CATEGORY
    Staff Sgt. Calvin Miller, 2nd Infantry Division

    KATUSA CATEGORY
    Pfc. Young Hyun Kang, Eighth Army Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion

    OFFICER CATEGORY
    2nd Lt. Thomas Schwind, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    WARRANT OFFICER CATEGORY
    Warrant Officer Jacob Regan, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    BEST SQUAD COMPETITION WINNERS
    35th Air Defense Artillery:
    Staff Sgt. Thomas Doctor
    Sgt. Marcus McCormick
    Pfc. Tyler Champion
    Pfc. Isaac Ellis
    Pfc. Krystian Martinez

    (U.S. Army video produced by 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Best Warrior
    Best Squad

