Coast Guard interpreters play key role aboard Cutter Munro, for Operation Blue Pacific

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/843487" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Coast Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary interpreters are deployed aboard Coast Guard Cutter Munro in support of Operation Blue Pacific. The Coast Guard will continue to draw from the diverse backgrounds and skillsets of its members and volunteer Auxiliarists, to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Nate Littlejohn)