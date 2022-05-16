Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard interpreters play key role aboard Cutter Munro, for Operation Blue Pacific

    05.16.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Nate Littlejohn  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Coast Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary interpreters are deployed aboard Coast Guard Cutter Munro in support of Operation Blue Pacific. The Coast Guard will continue to draw from the diverse backgrounds and skillsets of its members and volunteer Auxiliarists, to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Nate Littlejohn)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 23:08
    Category: Video Productions
    D14
    Indo-Pacific
    Cutter Munro
    IUU fishing
    Operation Blue Pacific

