Coast Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary interpreters are deployed aboard Coast Guard Cutter Munro in support of Operation Blue Pacific. The Coast Guard will continue to draw from the diverse backgrounds and skillsets of its members and volunteer Auxiliarists, to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Nate Littlejohn)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 23:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|843487
|VIRIN:
|220517-G-LS819-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108980064
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard interpreters play key role aboard Cutter Munro, for Operation Blue Pacific, by PO1 Nate Littlejohn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT