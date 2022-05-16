Soldiers assigned to 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade prepare for flight in the AH-64E v6 Apache helicopter.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 20:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843482
|VIRIN:
|220516-A-TR140-995
|Filename:
|DOD_108979966
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Preparing for flight, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT