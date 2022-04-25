U.S. Marines and Sailors conduct Operation Firebreak with Naval Expeditionary Medical Training Institute on Camp Pendleton, California, April 25, 2022. The operation was part of Expeditionary Medical Facility Juliet’s operational readiness evaluation and simulated point of injury treatment and transporting casualties to the next level of care. The training supports the Surgeon General’s Tiered Readiness Program and showcases Navy Medicine’s ability to generate and maintain ready medical forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mackenzie Binion)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 20:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|843478
|VIRIN:
|220425-M-UV498-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108979938
|Length:
|00:05:14
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
