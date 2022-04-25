Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Firebreak

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Video by Cpl. Mackenzie Binion 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines and Sailors conduct Operation Firebreak with Naval Expeditionary Medical Training Institute on Camp Pendleton, California, April 25, 2022. The operation was part of Expeditionary Medical Facility Juliet’s operational readiness evaluation and simulated point of injury treatment and transporting casualties to the next level of care. The training supports the Surgeon General’s Tiered Readiness Program and showcases Navy Medicine’s ability to generate and maintain ready medical forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mackenzie Binion)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 20:19
    Video ID: 843478
    VIRIN: 220425-M-UV498-1001
    Filename: DOD_108979938
    Length: 00:05:14
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    This work, Operation Firebreak, by Cpl Mackenzie Binion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ORE
    NMOTC
    NMFSC
    EMF Juliet
    NEMTI. NavyMedicine

