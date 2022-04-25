video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors conduct Operation Firebreak with Naval Expeditionary Medical Training Institute on Camp Pendleton, California, April 25, 2022. The operation was part of Expeditionary Medical Facility Juliet’s operational readiness evaluation and simulated point of injury treatment and transporting casualties to the next level of care. The training supports the Surgeon General’s Tiered Readiness Program and showcases Navy Medicine’s ability to generate and maintain ready medical forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mackenzie Binion)