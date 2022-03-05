Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade conducts deck landings

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    05.03.2022

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to B Company and C Company, 3-2 General Aviation Support Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division ROK-U.S. Combined Division conduct deck landings on the USNS Sacagawea.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 19:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843470
    VIRIN: 220503-A-TR140-291
    Filename: DOD_108979928
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 

    This work, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade conducts deck landings, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Aviation Deck Landings

