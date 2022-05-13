MRF-D 22: U.S. Marines and ADF conduct rehearsals for Croc Response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22, U.S. Navy Sailors, and members of the Australian Defence Force conduct onload and offload rehearsals aboard the USS Ashland (LSD-48) in preparation for Exercise Crocodile Response 22 in Darwin, NT, Australia, May 13, 2022. Exercise Crocodile Response is a trilateral exercise involving U.S., Australian, and Indonesian forces executed to train for rapid response to natural disasters and crises throughout the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cameron Hermanet and Cpl. Emeline Molla)